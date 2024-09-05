A man was gunned down in the heart of Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood as nearby bars and restaurants were open for business Wednesday night.

The shooting victim appeared to have approached the driver's side window of a car along South 2nd Street just before 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 4, 2024, before falling to the ground with several gunshot wounds to his neck, chest and torso, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Officers responding to 911 calls quickly rushed the man -- believed to be in his 30s -- to a nearby hospital, but he died shortly after midnight, Small said.

On the ground near the man police also found a gun and evidence that at least five shots had been fired.

Investigators spent the early hours of Thursday searching for more clues as they tried to track down the shooting. Surveillance video helped give police an idea of what took place.

"Where the shooting took place -- in the unit block of South 2nd Street -- there are numerous bars clubs and restaurants and most of them were open for business and most of them do have exterior surveillance cameras," Small said. "Several of the cameras did record this victim getting shot."

The video appeared to show the shooting victim approaching the driver's side of a car. "When the door of that vehicle opened that's when our victim collapsed on the highway after being shot," Small said.

It was unclear if the gun found near the dead man belonged to him or the shooter, Small said.

To date, at least 184 people have been killed in Philadelphia in 2024, according to Philadelphia Police data. That year-to-date homicide total is down about 38% from the same time last year and the lowest since 2015.