Plans to move bus depot to Old City neighborhood met with anger, frustration from residents

Business owners and people living in Old City are trying to put the brakes on a plan to bring a bus depot to the neighborhood.

Community members packed a meeting Tuesday night to raise concerns about a proposed bus depot being moved right next door to a preschool at 2nd and Chestnut.

The meeting was held at the school where Philadelphia city officials were invited to come, including Councilmember Mark Squilla.

The councilman stayed, but several other city employees left about 30 minutes later without hearing any concerns from parents.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

NBC10 obtained a copy of an email confirming to the city it was a community meeting. Before leaving, a spokesperson with the managing directors officer said a final location is still in the works.

Some people say putting a bus depot on one way street, in a historic district next to a preschool is not a good idea.

Parents of kids who attend the preschool and neighbors who live nearby are concerned about safety.

"When you’re putting something such as a bus station right next door to a preschool where people are coming in and out all day long, it begins to feel less safe," parent Sara Ronsvalle told NBC10.

The bus depot has been moved around the city several times over the past year. Buses like Peter Pan, Megabus, Greyhound and FlixBus all being impacted.

Greyhound sent a statement to NBC10 saying in part:

"We will continue to prioritize the safety and comfort of our passengers, employees, neighbors, and community partners."