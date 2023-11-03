Mercer County

Oil truck catches fire outside NJ home

The fire took place on Nov. 3, 2023, outside a Lawrence Township, Mercer County, home

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

An oil truck driver suffered minor injuries after his tanker caught fire in a Mercer County, New Jersey, neighborhood Friday morning, local investigators said.

The fire began on the street outside of a home on Birdie Way -- that's just off U.S. Route 206 and Interstate 295 -- in Lawrence Township around 9:25 a.m., township police said.

A paving company's oil truck was on fire when first responders arrived, police said. Firefighters used foam to get the blaze under control.

The 22-year-old truck driver was hospitalized with smoke inhalation, police said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The heat and fire caused minor exterior damage to a nearby home, investigators said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation and the department of environmental protection was looking into any impacts, police said.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Mercer CountyNew Jersey
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us