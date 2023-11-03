An oil truck driver suffered minor injuries after his tanker caught fire in a Mercer County, New Jersey, neighborhood Friday morning, local investigators said.

The fire began on the street outside of a home on Birdie Way -- that's just off U.S. Route 206 and Interstate 295 -- in Lawrence Township around 9:25 a.m., township police said.

A paving company's oil truck was on fire when first responders arrived, police said. Firefighters used foam to get the blaze under control.

The 22-year-old truck driver was hospitalized with smoke inhalation, police said.

The heat and fire caused minor exterior damage to a nearby home, investigators said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation and the department of environmental protection was looking into any impacts, police said.