43-Year-Old Man Killed in West Philly Robbery, Police say

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a shooting during a suspected robbery in the city's East Germantown neighborhood led to the death of one man and put another in the hospital in critical condition.

According to investigators, the incident happened before 10:45 p.m. on Monday along the 6300 block of Ogontz Avenue.

Officers responding to a report of gunshots found a 43-year-old man -- whose identity has not been provided by police -- after he had been shot in the hand and face, officials said. This individual, police said, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced at 11:42 p.m.

Also, investigators said, first repsonders also located a 53-year-old man who had suffered gunshot wounds to his chest. He was also taken to a nearby hospital where, police said, he was placed in critical condition.

Officials said there has been no arrests in this shooting and a weapon has not yet been recovered, but police believe the shooting happened in the course of a robbery.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.