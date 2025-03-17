Official: Wind spread flames from Phoenixville house fire into nearby homes

Fire crews in Chester and Montgomery counties battled flames and wind on Sunday night that spread a fire, that destroyed one home, onto other homes, causing damages there, as well.

According to Eamon Brazunas, chief of the Fire and Emergency Services for the Borough of Phoenixville, crews responded to a house fire at a home along Evergreen Lane at about 8:44 p.m. on Sunday, to find three homes involved in a fire.

Brazunas said that, due to high winds on Sunday night, the flames spread from one home, which was destroyed by the fire, onto two other homes, causing damages to them.

The incident grew into a three-alarm fire involving the support of about 60 firefighters to bring under control by about 9:33 p.m. on Monday, Brazunas said.

Seven people, Brazunas said, were displaced by the incident, including six adults and one child.

However, according to the fire chief, no one was injured in this incident.

Brazunas said that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.