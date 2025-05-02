The New Jersey Forest Fire Service has issued a warning about a scam targeting residents affected by the Jones Road Wildfire living in Ocean and Lacey townships.

Officials said scammers have been going door to door, claiming they can remove smoke odors from homes in the vicinity of the wildfire. They are also charging up to $30,000 for this so-called service and falsely stating that the cost will be reimbursed through insurance due to a FEMA disaster declaration, and a New Jersey State of Emergency.

According to officials, FEMA has not issued a disaster declaration for the Jones Road Wildfire.

Officials urge residents to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement.

The Jones Road Wildfire began on Tuesday, April 22. 15,300 acres have been burned since then, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service. As of the morning of Friday, May 2, the fire is 80% contained.

Two teens have been arrested in connection with the fire. Prosecutors said a 17-year-old, who they did not name, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated arson, arson and hindering apprehension.

Nineteen-year-old Joseph Kling, who was already in custody and charged with aggravated arson and arson, has now also been charged with hindering apprehension.