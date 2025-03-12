Officials warn of potential measles exposures at 2 Philly health facilities

Philadelphia and state health officials are warning residents that they may have been exposed to measles at some point on March 7, 8 and/or 10 at health facilities in West Philadelphia and South Philly.

On Wednesday, officials said that there were potential measles exposures at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and the South Philadelphia Health and Literacy Center.

Officials said that there were possible exposures at the South Philadelphia Health and Literacy Center, located at 1700 S. Broad Street on Friday, March 7 and on Saturday, March 8, 2025.

Here, officials said, on Friday, anyone who visited the facility between 10:45 a.m. and 2:40 p.m. may have potentially been exposed to measles.

And, on Saturday, March 8, 2024, officials said people who visited this center from 9:05 a.m. through 1:20 p.m. may have been exposed to measles.

However, officials said, the were no potential exposures at the library located in the center.

And, in West Philadelphia, officials said there were potential measles exposures in the emergency department of the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, located at 3401 Civic Center Boulevard in Philly.

Here, officials said, those at the emergency department were potentially exposed between 7:55 and 10:15 a.m. on Monday, March 10, 2025.

This measles case was exposed while traveling abroad and is not connected with the recent measles case identified in Montgomery County, or cases in other parts of the country, officials said.

“We believe there is no threat to the general public associated with this case of measles.” said Philadelphia's Health Commissioner Dr. Palak Raval-Nelson in a statement. “We know that this measles case is not associated with either the recent case in Montgomery County or the ongoing outbreak in Texas. As vaccination rates across the country continue to drop, there are more and more opportunities for people who cannot be vaccinated to be exposed to this deadly disease. That’s why it is critical for everyone who needs to be protected from measles to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

In a statement, officials said the two-dose MMR vaccine is 97% effecting in preventing measles infections "and confers lifelong protection."

Measles is a virus that spreads very easily from person to person among unvaccinated people, health officials said.

Anyone with measles can spread the virus to others who are not immune through direct contact with respiratory droplets, or through droplets in the air from coughing and sneezing, according to health officials.

Officials said that the early symptoms of measles are fever, runny nose, cough, and puffy eyes, followed by rash.

Measles is contagious for 4 days before to 4 days after the rash starts, and, officials said, in some people, including infants and those with weakened immune systems, it can be a very serious infection that leads to pneumonia, brain infection, or death.



Health officials are warning those who are not protected from measles but may have been exposed should quarantine, or stay at home away from others, for 21 days after the exposure.

If someone who is quarantining due to measles must go out, they should wear a mask the entire time they are out. Wearing a mask won’t completely prevent spread, but it will help lower the chances of them spreading measles to others, health officials said in a statement.

If you were potentially exposed

Health officials said if you were potentially exposed at any of the previously listed locations during the indicated times, you should follow the instructions below to determine if you are protected (immune) from measles, and symptoms to look out for if you are not protected.

Determine if you are protected against measles. Generally, you are considered protected if you:

Were born before 1957, or

Have already had measles, or

Have a blood test showing immunity to measles, or

Have written documentation of adequate vaccines for measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR vaccine) Look at your vaccination records or ask your healthcare provider to see if you have already had the age-appropriate dose or doses of this vaccine. Measles vaccine is routinely recommended for children 12–15 months old with a second dose given at age 4–6 years. Infants under 12 months are not routinely eligible for vaccine and are not protected.



If you are protected from measles, you do not have to do anything. Measles vaccine is extremely effective at preventing measles.

If you are not protected from measles, there are things you can do to keep yourself and others safe.

If you were at the CHOP Emergency Department on March 10 during the times listed above, you should receive a dose of MMR vaccine before Thursday, March 13. Talk to your healthcare provider to learn how you can get this vaccine. The Health Department has additional resources on where to get vaccines on their website. If you do not receive an MMR vaccine, you will need to stay home for 21 days.

If you were at the South Philadelphia Health & Literacy Center on March 7 during the times listed above, you should contact your healthcare provider and stay at home until Thursday, March 27. Contact your healthcare provider if you develop symptoms.

If you were at the South Philadelphia Health & Literacy Center on March 8 during the times listed above, you should contact your healthcare provider and stay at home until Friday, March 28. Contact your healthcare provider if you develop symptoms.

If you are under 12 months of age, pregnant and not immune, or are immunosuppressed (have a weakened immune system) and were at any of the exposure locations, you should consult with your healthcare provider as soon as possible.

If you develop any measles-like symptoms through Monday, March 31, 2025, contact your doctor immediately. The early symptoms of measles are fever, runny nose, cough, and puffy eyes, followed by rash. Tell your doctor before visiting that you may have been exposed to measles. You should also notify the Philadelphia Department of Public Health by calling 215-685-6740, then pressing option 5.

Residents looking for vaccine opportunities for their children should visit the Health Department’s Get Vaccinated webpage or talk with their pediatrician.

Residents who may be traveling in the future should visit the Health Department’s Travel Vaccines webpage or talk with their healthcare provider. Residents who do not know if they were vaccinated can request their Philadelphia-based vaccine records by requesting immunization records through the Health Department.

For more information about measles, visit the CDC’s webpage on measles.