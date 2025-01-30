A newly released national report card that intends to show student achievement across the country shows that, here in Philadelphia -- while, students have shown some progress over scores from 2022 -- students are still trailing other major cities in reading and math scores.

As detailed in the report, the average scores for fourth-grade students in Philadelphia were lower than other large cities in both math and reading -- though, math scores did increase.

The Nation's Report Card A look at Philadelphia students' results in the Nation's Report Card for 2024.

In reading, Philadelphia student scores stayed relatively the same as 2022.

An overall dip in reading comprehension and a plateau in math achievement is something that was shown in districts across the country.

On Thursday, city and school officials are expected to present a "State of Schools" address where, School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Tony Wallington is expected to "celebrate accelerating student academic achievement during the first-year implementation of the District’s five-year strategic plan, Accelerate Philly, and share the meaningful work that is underway for year two," according to a statement on the upcoming event.

During the day's event, the district is also expected to release its annual report.

Following the release of the national report card, Dan Goldhaber, an education researcher, said that the results of this national educational progress report could be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic and its lasting impact on students.

"It tells us that students are still struggling," said Goldhaber. "Post pandemic, we are not back to normal, even though, you know, many parents and the public may think that we're back to normal when it comes to student achievement."

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.