‘Undermined’ Street Stopping Crews From Reaching Bodies in South Philadelphia Explosion

Officials Friday revealed that an “undermined” street has prevented them from digging out the bodies of two people presumed dead after an explosion and fire rocked multiple homes in South Philadelphia the day prior.

Philadelphia Fire Commissioner and Emergency Management director Adam Thiel said crews have not been able to employ heavy machinery to dig through the debris left behind by three collapsed row homes felled by the flames that raged on S. 8th Street, three blocks from the iconic Pat's and Geno's steak shops, Thursday morning.

“The street has been undermined,” Thiel said, adding that there's a fear of further collapses and “a lot of set up that needs to be done,” before it’s safe for heavy equipment to be used to dig through the rubble.

Thiel said it was possible there might be other people in the rubble, which stretched into the street, but added that officials had not received reports of anyone else missing in the hours following the fire.

The explosion happened before noon Thursday. Firefighters raced to save nearby homes from the destruction as flames raged on South Eighth Street, three blocks from the iconic Pat's and Geno's steak shops.

The destruction was immediate and created smoke plumes that could be seen for miles in wind gusts that reached 20 miles an hour. Thiel said the fire was "gas-fed."

Fire officials told NBC10 that they had received numerous calls reporting an explosion prior to the blaze, but an exact cause of the fire remains unknown.

Thiel said firefighters could see the legs of at least one person in the rubble on Thursday, but were not able to reach that person. Police initially said two people were trapped. Thiel said additional people may be unaccounted for and called for families to report missing loved ones.

“We’re not giving up. We don’t ever give up,” Thiel said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.