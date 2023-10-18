Officials to announce new arrests in murder of Philly officer Richard Mendez

Law enforcement officials are set to announce that they've made two more arrests in the slaying of Philadelphia Police officer Richard Mendez, sources confirmed with NBC10.

A press conference announcing the arrests is set for 2 p.m. and will be livestreamed in the video embedded on top of this article.

Officials had been seeking an additional two people after Mendez was shot to death in a parking garage at Philadelphia International Airport on Oct. 12.

On Monday, police officials announced the arrest of Yobranny Martínez Fernández, 18, of Camden County, for his suspected involvement in Mendez's death. Fernández was extradited back to Philadelphia on Wednesday morning after being captured in New Jersey.

Officer Mendez, 50, was killed at about 11 p.m. on the evening of Oct. 12, just as he -- and fellow officer Raúl Ortíz -- arrived at a parking lot for terminals D and E at the Philadelphia International Airport to begin their shifts.

Officials said the officers heard the sound of breaking glass, and confronted a group of at least four people breaking into a vehicle inside the parking garage.

During that confrontation, Mendez, a 22-year veteran of the police department, was shot multiple times in the upper torso while Ortíz was shot in the arm.

One of the suspects, 18-year-old Jesús Hernán Madera Durán of Camden, New Jersey, was also shot during the incident. He died shortly after the incident after being dropped off at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Police believe Mendez was attacked from behind and that the shooter was one of the three other suspects.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.