Officials release image of vehicle sought in deadly hit-and-run in Brick Twp., Del.

Law enforcement officials in Ocean County have released the image of a vehicle that is believed to be involved in a hit-and-run incident that left a woman dead on Saturday morning in Brick, Del.

On Sunday, officials released an image of a vehicle, believed to be a 1998-2001 Ford Explorer, that police believe struck and killed a woman in the area of Route 35 South and Bay Avenue in Brick Township at about 9:15 a.m. on Saturday.

According to police, the incident happened when the vehicle struck a woman who was on the shoulder of the roadway, before it fled the scene. The woman -- who police did not provide additional information on -- was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced, officials said.

Law enforcement officials believe the vehicle is spruce green in color and will likely have front passenger side damage and a broken front passenger side headlight.

Anyone in possession of information regarding this incident is urged to contact Detective Anthony Carrington of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, extension 3257, or Patrolman Scott Mesmer of the Brick Township Police Department at 732-262-1100.