‘We can win our girls back': Officials react to ‘surge of girl-on-girl gang violence' in Wilmington

As the City of Wilmington, Delaware experiences, what community leaders called, a "recent surge of girl-on-girl gang violence," they have gathered to call for solutions to address the "escalating issue."

On Thursday, city officials and community leaders gathered for an event to discuss how they are hoping to address the problem.

"We are standing together to address a pressing and heartbreaking issue within our community—girl gang violence," said Councilwoman Zanthia Oliver, in a statement ahead of the day's event. "This is not just a law enforcement challenge; it is a community challenge. Every young woman in our district deserves to feel safe, supported, and valued. We must invest in their futures, provide them with positive alternatives, and unite as a community to break the cycle of violence. Let us be the change-makers, the advocates, and the protectors of our youth. Together, we can build a safer, stronger, and more hopeful future for all."

Pastor Derrick Johnson from Joshua Harvest Church told members of the press that the day's event follows a number of attacks from over the past two weeks where young girls in the community have been targeted by gangs of consisting of girls in area parks.

"Our young girls are getting in gangs. How do we respond society? How do we respond as people?" asked Johnson.

He said that, after community leaders saw similar issues in the past when boys would get involved in gang violence, they wanted to issue a call for action on girl-on-girl gang violence before issues escalated.

"We must all come together at this moment to address the root causes of violence among our young ladies, and work toward effective solutions that will help us save our young girls from this girl-on-girl gang culture in our city," said Johnson. "The recent incidents of violence among our young ladies are deeply troubling, and they all deserve a safe environment to grow and thrive. This seems to be a growing epidemic throughout the nation."

During the day, one girl, Semajah Norris-Clayton, said she worries that she will be a target of violence in the area.

"I should be able to walk my little brothers to the park. I should be able to be outside and have fun in my teenage years," she said. "I shouldn't have to walk around with mace and tasers and stuff like that just to make sure that nobody is going to ambush me when I walk to the bus stop."

Another young girl, Ashley Flowers, 12, said she was attacked by by a group of girls in a park earlier this week.

"I feel like, I should not be scared to come outside," she said. "I should be able to feel safe and protected when I walk out of my house."

As a significant portion of the violence takes place within her district, Councilwoman Oliver (D-3rd dist.) said, in a statement, that she has been actively engaging with her constituents to combat the issue.

As what could be fueling the problem, Johnson said that these issues may sometimes come from online arguments that turn into real world attacks. He's hoping that, by working together, community leaders can find ways to keep that from happening.

"All of us together can do this. We can win our girls back. We can get them out of these criminal lifestyles and we can keep our children safe," said Johnson.