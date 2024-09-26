Officials open satellite election office in Northeast Philly

As city officials look to improve voting accessibility for all Philadelphians, the city's City Commissioners were in the Bustleton section of Northeast Philadelphia on Thursday to open a new satellite election office.

The new office, located along the 1600 block of Grant Avenue, is now the sixth of ten planned satellite election offices citywide.

"This Satellite Election Office represents our ongoing mission to provide every Philadelphian with the tools and resources they need to vote, regardless of where they live or the challenges they face,” said City Commission Chairman Omar Sabir in a statement on the new office. “This is about ensuring that all voices can be heard in our democracy.”

This location, officials said, will provide "vital voter services for the surrounding communities, making it more convenient for residents to engage in the electoral process."

This office, just as all of the ten new satellite election offices, will offer a wide range of essential voter services, including voter registration assistance and support with mail-in and absentee ballots.

"Having grown up within walking distance of the new 10th Council District Satellite Election Office, I am especially excited for this office opening. We are making it easier than ever for residents in the Northeast to get registered and receive a mail-in ballot ahead of the Presidential Election in November," said Commissioner Seth Bluestein in a statement.

The first satellite election office opened back in March and the city has steadily been unveiling new locations ahead of the upcoming Nov. 5 Election Day.

On Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, officials plan to open a satellite election office along the 2700 block of N. 5th Street in North Philadelphia and, on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, officials will unveil a satellite election office in the Fern Rock section of North Philadelphia along the 6200 block of N. Broad Street.

"Regardless of the method they choose to vote or who they choose to support, voters should recognize that there is more than just the U.S. President that they can vote for. There are many other offices on the ballot this year, and the outcome of those races will have as much or greater impact on them, their families, and neighbors’ everyday life,” said City Commission Vice-Chair Lisa Deeley in a statement. “I encourage all citizens to vote, and vote in every office up and down the ballot.”

These offices will be open seven days a week.

To help prepare to vote on Tuesday, Nov. 5, check out NBC10's guide to this year's upcoming election.