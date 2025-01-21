Pennsylvania

Man threatening suicide shot by police after aiming gun at officers, officials say

A 36-year-old man in Wrightsville, York County, was shot by police on Tuesday after, officials said, he threatened to kill himself on a social media livestream and aimed a gun at officers who checked on him

By Hayden Mitman

A 36-year-old man in Wrightsville, York County, is hospitalized after being shot by police on Tuesday when, officials claim, he aimed a gun at officers responding to reports that said he was threatening to kill himself during a livestream on social media.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Lance Livengood, 36, of Wrightsville Borough, was shot by officers at about 9:59 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, after police responded to his home along Wilton Circle to check on his well-being.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Earlier in the day, police officials said, they got reports from people who were concerned after Livengood was, allegedly, livestreaming on Facebook and showing off multiple firearms and threatening to take his own life.

Officers responding to the home, officials said, tried to hail Livengood from outside the property, but were unsuccessful.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Police officers at the scene watched Livengood's online video feed to see him inside the home, brandishing weapons in the direction of the police outside.

Eventually, officials said, Livengood appeared at the front door of the residence while brandishing a loaded shotgun.

At some point, Livengood raised the firearm and pointed it at officers, police officials said.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Taylor Swift Jan 12

WATCH on NBC10 Philadelphia News: ‘The Swift Effect'

Trump administration 4 hours ago

Democratic attorneys general sue as Trump seeks to end birthright citizenship

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

After refusing repeated commands to drop the weapon, law enforcement officials said that officers fired on him, striking Livengood multiple times.

Officers at the scene immediately rendered life-saving aid and he was taken to a nearby hospital, where police officials said, he was listed in stable condition.

Livengood has been charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and related offenses.

In a statement on this case, York County District Attorney Tim Barker said that the officers were justified in their actions.

"In addition to supporting the filing of the charges in this matter, the evidence detailed in the affidavit of probable cause established that officers were absolutely and thoroughly justified in using deadly force towards Livengood," said Barke in a statement. "Law enforcement solely discharged their firearms when Livengood was a clear, present, and imminent danger of causing death or serious bodily injury to the officers."

Police officials did not detail if any of the officers involved in this incident would be taken off duty following the shooting.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Pennsylvania
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us