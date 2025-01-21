Man threatening suicide shot by police after aiming gun at officers, officials say

A 36-year-old man in Wrightsville, York County, is hospitalized after being shot by police on Tuesday when, officials claim, he aimed a gun at officers responding to reports that said he was threatening to kill himself during a livestream on social media.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Lance Livengood, 36, of Wrightsville Borough, was shot by officers at about 9:59 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, after police responded to his home along Wilton Circle to check on his well-being.

Earlier in the day, police officials said, they got reports from people who were concerned after Livengood was, allegedly, livestreaming on Facebook and showing off multiple firearms and threatening to take his own life.

Officers responding to the home, officials said, tried to hail Livengood from outside the property, but were unsuccessful.

Police officers at the scene watched Livengood's online video feed to see him inside the home, brandishing weapons in the direction of the police outside.

Eventually, officials said, Livengood appeared at the front door of the residence while brandishing a loaded shotgun.

At some point, Livengood raised the firearm and pointed it at officers, police officials said.

After refusing repeated commands to drop the weapon, law enforcement officials said that officers fired on him, striking Livengood multiple times.

Officers at the scene immediately rendered life-saving aid and he was taken to a nearby hospital, where police officials said, he was listed in stable condition.

Livengood has been charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and related offenses.

In a statement on this case, York County District Attorney Tim Barker said that the officers were justified in their actions.

"In addition to supporting the filing of the charges in this matter, the evidence detailed in the affidavit of probable cause established that officers were absolutely and thoroughly justified in using deadly force towards Livengood," said Barke in a statement. "Law enforcement solely discharged their firearms when Livengood was a clear, present, and imminent danger of causing death or serious bodily injury to the officers."

Police officials did not detail if any of the officers involved in this incident would be taken off duty following the shooting.