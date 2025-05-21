Chester County

Officials issue warning after street race crash injures uninvolved driver

The crash, which took place on April 27, happened after one of the racing cars lost control and slammed into an innocent driver on Route 202 in Chester County.

By Brendan Brightman and Deanna Durante

One Chester County man is facing charges after a dangerous street race along Route 202 was caught on dash camera footage last month, officials said.

Video taken by a car's dash camera has been exclusively obtained by NBC10 and shows two cars weaving through traffic at high speeds before one of the vehicles loses control, slamming into an innocent driver.

"An innocent person, driving down the road in the right, doing the speed limit," said Detective Sgt. Jeff McCloskey of the West Whiteland Police Department.

The person in the car was seriously injured in the crash that occurred on April 27, police said.

According to police, street racing incidents are happening far too often. And, if drivers flee the scene -- like they say 35-year-old Donald Phillips did in this case -- they will face more serious charges.

Phillips, police say, was the driver of the red Subaru that crashed and faces charges that could bring more than seven years in prison.

Phillips' car was also found with heavy damage consistent with the crash, police added.

"We were told that this person does not have insurance," McCloskey said. "And, the victim is going through his own insurance company at this point to try to recoup anything for his vehicle and his injuries that occurred."

Police used plate readers to find Phillips as he drove along local roads and even into his building's parking garage, officials said.

According to police, they have also identified the second driver in the race, but charges have not yet been brought.

Officials said they are seeing an uptick of street racing, and are warning people that they are cracking down on the incidents.

"There are video cameras all over the place and we do have access to most of them," McCloskey said. "Where we can track people back to where they live."

