Officials investigating after infant dies in vehicle in Ocean County

An investigation is underway, officials said, after an infant died on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, shortly after officers arrived at a location along 5th Street in Lakewood Township.

According to police, the incident happened at about 1:45 p.m. when officers responded to a call for an infant in distress in a motor vehicle located along 5th Street.

When officers arrived, officials said first responders were attempting to render lifesaving aid to a four-month-old boy.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, he was pronounced.

Officials said that the incident is currently under investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.