New Jersey

Officials identify man killed in Paulsboro house fire

Police said Tuesday that 65-year-old Clarence Johnson was killed in a fire at a home along Roosevelt Street on Oct. 18

By Hayden Mitman

firefighters work to extinguish a house fire in Paulsboro, New Jersey on Oct. 18.
NBC10

Police in New Jersey have provided new information on a deadly house fire that happened on Oct. 18 in Paulsboro, New Jersey.

On Tuesday, officials said Clarence Johnson, 65, who lived at that home, died in a dwelling fire that happened at about 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

First responders were called to that location on a report of a fire with a person entrapped, and police said, that officers on the scene found Johnson dead in the home when they arrived.

The Gloucester County Medical Examiner’s Office did conduct a postmortem, however, officials said Johnson's cause of death is still pending.

This incident, officials said, remains under investigation.

