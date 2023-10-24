Officials identify man killed in Paulsboro house fire

Police in New Jersey have provided new information on a deadly house fire that happened on Oct. 18 in Paulsboro, New Jersey.

On Tuesday, officials said Clarence Johnson, 65, who lived at that home, died in a dwelling fire that happened at about 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

First responders were called to that location on a report of a fire with a person entrapped, and police said, that officers on the scene found Johnson dead in the home when they arrived.

The Gloucester County Medical Examiner’s Office did conduct a postmortem, however, officials said Johnson's cause of death is still pending.

This incident, officials said, remains under investigation.