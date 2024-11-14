Officials ID officers involved in pursuit of carjacking suspect killed by police

Philadelphia police have identified the officers involved in an incident where an alleged armed carjacker was shot and killed by police.

The ordeal began Sunday evening on Nov. 10, along the 5400 block of Chancellor Street. A woman called police to report a domestic disturbance involving 47-year-old Jonathan Corbin, officials said.

Corbin had allegedly pulled out a gun and fired it inside the home.

A man who lived nearby told investigators he heard gunshots while inside his home. Upon exiting his home, he then spotted Corbin inside his friend’s vehicle, police said. Corbin then allegedly pointed a gun at both the man and his friend, demanding their belongings.

“I can tell that he was mentally ill. Something was off with him because I offered him money to start," the carjacking victim told NBC10. “I could just tell that he wasn’t paying attention to me. And I just took a chance...and started running.”

Corbin then tried to fire his weapon but was unable to, police said.

“When the gun jammed, he ran up closer to me," the victim said. “I had my hands in the air and was telling him ‘What are you doing, just calm down, calm down.' He just wouldn’t calm down.”

Responding officers Nicolas Verrecchio, Philip Lattanzio and Sergeant Jacob Rodgers, from the 18th police district, arrived on the scene.

Corbin allegedly pointed his gun at the officers, prompting Verrecchio, 25 with two years on the force, to shoot his weapon at Corbin. It is unknown if Corbin was hit at this time, police said.

Corbin then fled the scene in the vehicle, officials said.

A pursuit began through West Philadelphia, led by officer Lattanzio, 29 with six years on the force, and Sergeant Rodgers, 34 with 10 years on the force.

The chase ended on 52nd Street and Woodland Avenue where Corbin exited the vehicle and fled on foot toward an empty lot. The pursuing officers noticed Corbin was armed and during a confrontation Lattanzio and Sergeant Rodgers fired their weapons, according to police.

At some point during Sunday night’s ordeal, Corbin had been shot, investigators said. They have not yet determined if he was shot during the first or second confrontation with police, or both.

Corbin was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:47 p.m. that night. Police also recovered a weapon, a Taurus 9mm, from the scene.

No officers or individuals were injured during this incident.

Philadelphia Police, Internal Affairs and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office are all investigating the incident.

The two officers and the sergeant who were involved have all been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

