Officials ID man accused of sexually assaulting South Philly Walmart employee

Editors Note: This article contains graphic content.

A 21-year-old man is facing indecent assault and other related charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a Walmart Employee in South Philadelphia, the District Attorney's Office said.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Corey Elickson, also known as Corey Holly, has been charged with indecent assault, indecent exposure, open lewdness and harassment.

The incident happened on Jan. 8 around 8 p.m. at the Walmart located on the 1600 block of S. Columbus Boulevard, according to police.

The District Attorney's Office said Elickson approached a female employee from behind and masturbated. Surveillance video captured the incident.

The employee did not notice Elickson's actions until she felt a wet substance on her back and clothing, officials said.

After the incident, the employee reported it to police and now the clothing she was wearing is awaiting analysis, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Following media coverage of the incident, police said Elickson voluntarily surrendered Thursday morning.

Elickson additionally has an open bench warrant in Montgomery County for a theft case, the District Attorney's Office said.

Survivors of sexual assault may receive support and services by contacting WOAR Philadelphia Center Against Sexual Violence's 24/7 hotline at 215-985-3333.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.