Officials Find Body of Boater Who Went Missing Amid NJ Storms

Matthew Conway was found Thursday along the shore at Island Beach State Park, the Ocean County Prosecutors Office said

Authorities have found the body of a man who went missing after taking his rowboat into a South Jersey waterway shortly before strong storms swept through the area this week.

Matthew Conway, 67, of Ocean Gate, was found Thursday along the shore at Island Beach State Park, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said. Conway had last been seen on security cameras shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday as he got on the boat at a local beach and rowed away on the Toms River, state police said.

His wife reported him missing a few hours later, around the time severe thunderstorms and strong gusty winds moved through the region.

The Coast Guard and state police then launched an extensive search by air and by boat that eventually was suspended shortly before Conway's body was found.

A cause of death for Conway has not been determined.

