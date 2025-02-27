Officials join family of NJ restaurant owners to denounce ICE arrests

Elected officials joined members of the family of Emine and Celal Emanet, the owners of Jersey Kebab in Haddon Township, NJ, to speak out after the couple's recent arrest by officers with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Haddon Township Mayor Randall Teague called the arrests a "tragedy" during remarks on Thursday.

"They couldn't be nicer. You go in there and get your food and they try to give you more food," Teague said smiling. "You couldn't ask for better people to be in our community."

In a statement released on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, officials with Haddon Township, Haddonfield, and Collingswood called fowl following the recent arrests due to the couple's pending immigration status.

"This is incident is appalling and an unfortunate example of just how broken the immigration system is here in our country,” Camden County's commissioner director Louis Cappelli Jr. said in a statement. “This couple works hard every single day to provide for their four children, grandchildren and to feed the community. They have been left without any options when it comes to their immigration status and to be arrested for something they have no control over, is unacceptable. The Board of Commissioners and the entire Camden County community has come together to support the Emanet family and to say that we will not stand for something like this in our community.”

In a statement, officials said the couple moved to the United States in 2008 on an R1 visa and, before it expired, Celal had applied for a green card.

However, in a statement, officials said that Celal said that green card application was denied three times and the couple has "been in limbo since 2016."

The couple's restaurant, Jersey Kebab on 150 Haddon Avenue in Haddon Township, New Jersey, was raided by ICE officers on Tuesday and the couple's son, Muhammed Emanet, showed up to work that morning and to find federal agents taking his parents into custody.

"When I came in realizing that someone had my mother in handcuffs, that's when I knew it was the beginning of what we have envisioned for so long," he said. "I haven't been able to sleep at all throughout the night."

On Thursday, Muhammad Emanet said that the community's support has brought his family closer to his neighbors throughout the community.

"This really extends our family to a much broader circle," he said, saying immigration issues have always felt like a family burden. "Our family, which is our customers, that we have gained throughout the years that we have spent here, is now truly our family because they are now seeing our deepest burdens that we have dealt with for years."

Immigration attorney Joseph Best said he’s been working with the couple for years.

He told NBC10 the couple originally came to America from Turkey on visas nearly two decades ago but fell out of status and have been working to obtain it.

Best told NBC10 Celal Emanet has been released from custody with an ankle monitor while his wife remains in custody at an ICE detention center in North Jersey.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.