Officials have ended their active search for Conrad Sheils, the 9-month-old baby who was swept away during severe flooding that killed six people in early July, including the boy’s mother and 2-year-old sister.

“At this point, we have exhausted all means of attempting to locate Conrad. With broken hearts, we regretfully announce that the active search for Conrad has concluded,” Upper Makefield Township Police posted on their Facebook page on Wednesday. “The family has been made aware of this development and they would like to express their deepest gratitude for all those involved in the search efforts to bring Conrad home and to all of you for all your outpouring of love, support, and kind words during this extremely difficult time.”

Conrad, his 32-year-old mother Katie Seley, his father Jim Sheils, his grandmother Dahlia Galindez, his 2-year-old sister Matilda Sheils, and his 4-year-old brother – all from Charleston, South Carolina – were visiting relatives and friends in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, back on July 15. They were on their way to a barbecue and traveling on Route 532 in Upper Makefield Township around 5:30 p.m. that day when torrential downpours caused massive flooding in the nearby Houghs Creek.

L to R: Katie Seley, Conrad Sheils and Matilda "Mattie" Sheils

A “wall of water” then hit their vehicle, according to Upper Makefield Fire Chief Tim Brewer.

Jim Sheils grabbed his 4-year-old son while Seley and Galindez grabbed Conrad and Matilda, Brewer said. Sheils and the older boy made it to safety, but Seley and Galindez were swept away along with the younger children. Galindez was later found alive.

"We got out of the car, the water was up to my chin. I took a few steps and I was under the guardrail. Along with my daughter Katie and our grandchildren," Galindez said during a memorial service for the victims. "One minute it was inches deep, a minute later it was over our heads. Our feet couldn't hit. It was all muddy. There was nothing we could do but go with it."

Seley, 32, Enzo De Piero, 78, and Linda De Piero, 74, of Newtown, Yuko Love, 64, of Newtown, and Susan Barnhart, 53, of Titusville, New Jersey, were all found dead in Upper Makefield on July 15 and July 16.

After a massive search effort, the body of Matilda Sheils was found on the early evening of Friday, July 21, in the Delaware river near a Philadelphia wastewater treatment plant about 30 miles (50 kilometers) from where she was carried away.

The cause of death was drowning and the manner was accidental for all six flood victims, officials said.

A memorial service was held for the victims at the Garden of Reflection 9-11 Memorial in Yardley, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, July 23.

During the service, attendees lit torches in honor of the victims and left flowers by their names while the Council Rock South High School Choir performed.

"We take comfort in the words of Saint Paul," Paul Sheils, a relative of Katie, Matilda and Conrad, said during the service. "Take glory in our sufferings, because we know that suffering produces perseverance. Perseverance, character and character, hope."

Upper Makefield Police also vowed to keep silent on social media for seven days in honor of the victims. They broke that silence Wednesday to announce the active search for Conrad had ended.

“Like all of you, we are truly heartbroken and saddened,” Upper Makefield Police wrote. “Although, at this time, we were unable to reunite Conrad with his loving family, he will forever live in our hearts and he will never be forgotten. We thank all of you for your messages, for your offers to help, for all your encouragement, and for all your patience and understanding during this tragic event. We truly worked as one team and will forever be connected. We stood together and we stood strong. Thank you.”