Officers shoot, kill man who fired at them during domestic violence call, state police say

Law enforcement officers in Pennsylvania shot and killed a man who fired at them during a domestic violence call, including aiming shotgun blasts at an officer forced to dive off a porch to protect himself, a county prosecutor said.

Spring Garden Township police were called to a home shortly after 11 p.m. Friday on a report of an armed man having broken into the home of his estranged wife, York County District Attorney David Sunday Jr. told reporters Saturday evening.

When a township police officer approached the front door and requested entrance, Payden Sells, 34, of Spring Grove, told the officer “to back off” and then fired four shotgun blasts from inside the house "as the officer ran across and dove off the porch to take cover,” Sunday said.

Sells then went to the second floor, and two township officers — including the officer who had been fired at — went into the house to try to obtain the victim's release. Three more shots were fired by Sells from the bedroom, Sunday said.

The officers talked to Sells from the second-floor landing, and he told them he had plenty of ammunition and to keep out of the bedroom, Sunday said. Police were able to obtain the release of the victim and her two dogs, he said.

Officers from a number of surrounding agencies arrived to help. Tactical officers recommended that the two township officers withdraw because of safety concerns.

Sells fired multiple shots from the second-floor window at officers on the scene, and less than a minute later he came out the front door with two handguns. He was told to drop his weapons but fired at least one shot in the direction of officers, and law enforcement officers returned fire, killing him, Sunday said.

In the home, officers found a shotgun on the kitchen floor and found shotgun damage to the door and window. Discharged casings were found on the floor of the second-floor bedroom along with live rounds, which Sunday said were “consistent with Sells attempting to reload the handguns."

Sunday, who said he viewed body camera and doorbell camera footage and went to the crime scene himself, said the evidence clearly showed that Sells fired at officers, including the shotgun blasts at the officer on the porch “that amounted to an ambush.”

“Under any definition of justification in the law, the shooting death by law enforcement was absolutely necessary in order for officers to neutralize a threat and protect themselves and others from potential serious bodily injury or death,” Sunday said.

Sunday said the case showed the threat posed by domestic violence offenders to victims and law enforcement, and also the importance of the role of police — especially highlighting the officer who was fired upon multiple times and who then “ran into a home to do everything he could to protect the victim ... and in doing so put his life in danger.”