Officers Shoot Gunman Who Fired at Crowd During Brawl, Police Say

Philadelphia police shot a man who they say fired a gun into a crowd during a large fight in Kensington Thursday evening.

Police first responded to a brawl along the 3000 block of North Water Street around 6:30 p.m. While the officers tried to break up the fight, an unidentified man fired shots at the crowd, investigators said. At least two officers then fired at the man, shooting him at least once.

Police shoot a man in Kensington near Clearfield and Water. They say there was a large fight and cops tried to break it up. They say a man took out a gun and fired at least two shots into the crowd. Two officers fired back. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/zA0JcEhyQc — Aaron Baskerville (@ABaskerville10) July 23, 2021

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.