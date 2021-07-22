Officers Shoot Gunman Who Fired at Crowd During Brawl, Police Say

Philadelphia police shot a man who they say fired a gun into a crowd during a large fight in Kensington Thursday evening.
Police first responded to a brawl along the 3000 block of North Water Street around 6:30 p.m. While the officers tried to break up the fight, an unidentified man fired shots at the crowd, investigators said. At least two officers then fired at the man, shooting him at least once.
The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.