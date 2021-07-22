Philadelphia

Officers Shoot Gunman Who Fired at Crowd During Brawl, Police Say

Police first responded to a brawl along the 3000 block of North Water Street.

By David Chang and Aaron Baskerville

Philadelphia police shot a man who they say fired a gun into a crowd during a large fight in Kensington Thursday evening. 

Police first responded to a brawl along the 3000 block of North Water Street around 6:30 p.m. While the officers tried to break up the fight, an unidentified man fired shots at the crowd, investigators said. At least two officers then fired at the man, shooting him at least once. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No other injuries were reported. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiagun violencepolice-involved shooting
Local Tokyo Olympics Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Traffic Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us