An investigation is underway after two Philadelphia police officers shot at a group of pit bulls that attacked and killed a French Bulldog and injured the dog's owner, officials said.

On Wednesday around 9:30 p.m., two officers responded to a report of a person screaming in the backyard of a home on the 3600 block of Sepviva Street. When police arrived, they learned that several pit bull dogs had attacked a French Bulldog in the yard. The owner of the French Bulldog, a 37-year-old man, tried to intervene but was bitten multiple times in the leg and back. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition while his dog died from its injuries.

As officers entered the home, they spotted five pit bull dogs barking and growling, investigators said. As the dogs advanced, one of the officers used an Electronic Control Weapon but it had no effect, according to investigators. The two officers then pulled out their guns and fired several times, shooting one of the pit bulls in the paw. All five dogs were then contained inside the home by their owner, police said.

None of the officers were injured in the shooting. They were both placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation. Investigators will also review their body worn cameras which were activated during the incident.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The first officer involved in the incident is 28-years-old and a four-year veteran of the department, assigned to the 24th District.

The second officer involved is 30-years-old and a 10-month veteran, also assigned to the 24th District.