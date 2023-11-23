Police officers in Hatboro are being hailed as heroes after rescuing a 97-year-old man from a house fire, officials said.

A newspaper delivery driver called 911 after seeing fire coming from a second-floor window at the house located on the 100 block of Fairview Avenue, police said.

The responding officers made their into the home through a back door just before 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, police said. Once inside, the two officers began to shout and got the attention of the homeowner.

The homeowner explained that he had been sleeping and didn't know that his house was on fire, according to police.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The officers were able to carry the man out of the home and he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Several local fire companies helped to bring the fire under control by just after 4:00 a.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.