North Philadelphia

Officers hurt, pedestrian struck by fallen light post in North Philly crash

Philadelphia officers were hurt after being struck by a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in a crash that caused a light post to fall and injure a pedestrian on Sunday morning in North Philly, officials said

By Hayden Mitman

Officers were hurt and a person has been hospitalized after being struck by a falling light pole during a crash that happened in North Philadelphia on Sunday morning, officials said.

According to police, the incident happened at about 9:12 a.m., when a police vehicle responding to a 9-1-1 call was struck by an SUV traveling at high speed through the intersection of 5th Street and Allegheny Avenue.

After the police vehicle was struck, officials said, the SUV that struck the police vehicle continued on and knocked down a light post during the crash.

The light pole that was struck, fell and hit a pedestrian, officials said.

The officers involved in this crash were taken to a nearby hospital and released, officials said.

The driver of the SUV that struck the police vehicle refused medical attention, while, officials said, the person struck by the light post was taken to a nearby hospital where they were listed in stable condition.

An investigation into this incident is still ongoing, officials said.

North Philadelphia
