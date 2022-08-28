Officers Find Sex Assault Suspect in Same Car Used in Attacks; Man in Custody

Philadelphia police said they have a man in custody wanted for preying on women from the driver’s side of his Dodge Charger and attacking them last spring.

Investigators said officers took 27-year-old Kyle Dennison into custody over the weekend after getting an arrest warrant accusing him of a string of sex assaults in April.

According to Philadelphia police, all of the incidents happened near the Kensington Avenue corridor with similar methods in each attack.

Detectives alleged Dennison would approach women in a dark gray Charger, and once they were inside, he would threaten them with a gun.

Officers picked him up in the Dodge Charger used in the attacks, police said.

Investigators said it’s believe Dennison targeted women he believed would not report the incidents.