Officers find unresponsive man in West Philly after he was shot 4 times

A man is in critical condition after being found unresponsive in a car on a West Philadelphia street on Monday.

Police said the man had been shot four times.

According to police, at about 6:15 a.m., law enforcement officials found a 24-year-old man, unresponsive, in a car at the intersection of 42nd Street and Woodland Avenue.

Officials said the man was shot in the leg, back and twice in the chest.

However, police officials did not believe he had been shot in an incident at that location and had instead traveled there after having been shot somewhere else as there were no shell casings at the scene.

Though, police said a firearm was found in the vehicle the man was occupying.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical condition, according to the police.

This article has been updated with new information provided by police officials.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.