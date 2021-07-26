Delaware County

Officers Detain 5 Stowaways on Ship at Penn Terminals in Delaware County

Officials have not yet revealed their conditions.

By David Chang

Five stowaways on a container ship were detained after they jumped into the water in an attempt to flee officers at the Penn Terminals in Eddystone, Delaware County, officials said. 

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers boarded the AS PETRA, a container ship sailing under the Liberian flag, on Monday afternoon as part of an enforcement boarding. While searching the ship, the officers spotted a stowaway, officials said. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android— and sign up for alerts.

When the officers spoke to him, the man and four other stowaways tried to flee by jumping into the water and swimming onto the dock, according to officials. The five stowaways were then detained and given medical attention.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

gun violence 3 hours ago

Man Convicted of Murdering LGBTQ Advocate in North Philadelphia in 2019

Montgomery County 2 hours ago

2nd Lower Merion Firefighter Killed in 3 Weeks

Officials have not yet revealed their conditions.

This article tagged under:

Delaware County
Local Tokyo Olympics Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Traffic Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us