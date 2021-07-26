Officers Detain 5 Stowaways on Ship at Penn Terminals in Delaware County

Five stowaways on a container ship were detained after they jumped into the water in an attempt to flee officers at the Penn Terminals in Eddystone, Delaware County, officials said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers boarded the AS PETRA, a container ship sailing under the Liberian flag, on Monday afternoon as part of an enforcement boarding. While searching the ship, the officers spotted a stowaway, officials said.

When the officers spoke to him, the man and four other stowaways tried to flee by jumping into the water and swimming onto the dock, according to officials. The five stowaways were then detained and given medical attention.

Officials have not yet revealed their conditions.