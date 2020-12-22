Officer Suffers Graze Wound During Shooting in Southwest Philly

A Philadelphia police officer is recovering after suffering a graze wound during a shooting in Southwest Philly Tuesday night.
The officer was on the 1200 block of South 56th Street when the shooting took place. Investigators say the officer was grazed but was not seriously injured. A suspect is currently in custody.
Police have not yet revealed what led to the shooting. They continue to investigate.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.