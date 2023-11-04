Officer struck by SUV while responding to medical emergency in Chester County

An officer was injured after being struck by a vehicle while responding to a medical emergency in Valley Township, Chester County Friday afternoon.

According to police, at 4 p.m. officers responded to a call about an unresponsive person in a small SUV at First Ave. and Rainbow Road.

Upon arrival, the first responding officer found a man in his late twenties in the driver's seat and a young girl in the passenger seat, police said.

The driver was apparently still breathing but unresponsive and suffering from a possible drug overdose. The officer then administered Narcan to help the driver, according to police.

Police said the officer walked back to his vehicle for a moment and at that time the SUV moved forward, striking and knocking the officer to the ground.

After the SUV struck the officer, it then moved forward again and hit the rear of the patrol car, police stated.

According to police, the injured officer called for backup and EMS units from Westwood Fire Company responded to the scene.

Both the injured officer and SUV driver were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The injured officer has since been released from the hospital with a fractured arm and the passenger for the SUV was not injured, police said.

Police said this incident is still under investigation.