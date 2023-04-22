Officer Shots Man After Foot Chase in Cheltenham Township, Police say

Officials are investigating after a Cheltenham Township police officer was involved in a shooting on Saturday morning.

According to police, the incident happened just after 9 a.m. along the 500 block of Bridle Road. At that time, officials said that an officer was attempting to apprehend an individual when he, allegedly, became combative.

A foot chase and struggle ensued, police said, and at some point, the officer shot the man in the chest.

Police said the man and the officer were taken to a nearby hospital. Police have not yet released information on the victim's condition, but have said the unidentified officer suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

There has been no information yet provided to explain why the man was initially sought by the police.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.