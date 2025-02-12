Philadelphia

Officer shot in the hand in North Philly Tuesday evening

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC Universal, Inc.

An officer is recovering in the hospital after being shot in North Philadelphia on Tuesday, according to officials.

Léelo en español aquí

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Police told NBC10 that the officer was shot near 23rd Street and Indiana Avenue and was taken to Temple University Hospital.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on Feb. 11 as police were trying to make a car stop, according to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The suspect they were trying to stop fled the scene before crashing a couple of blocks away, Bethel said.

Nearby highway patrol officers heard about the incident, saw the suspect and tried to stop him, according to Bethel. The suspect turned and fire multiple times in their direction.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

weather 8 hours ago

Live updates: Snow moves through Philly, Pa., NJ, Delaware: Timing and totals

Philadelphia Eagles 11 hours ago

Eagles championship parade: Your guide to Super Bowl celebration in Philadelphia

The officer suffered a gunshot wound to his right hand, Bethel explained. It's also believed that he was hit through the jacket but the bullet did not penetrate.

According to Bethel, the suspect is dead after what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

NBC10 crews were outside of the hospital where a large police presence was visible.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us