Officer shot in the hand in North Philly Tuesday evening

An officer is recovering in the hospital after being shot in North Philadelphia on Tuesday, according to officials.

Léelo en español aquí

Police told NBC10 that the officer was shot near 23rd Street and Indiana Avenue and was taken to Temple University Hospital.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on Feb. 11 as police were trying to make a car stop, according to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel.

The suspect they were trying to stop fled the scene before crashing a couple of blocks away, Bethel said.

Nearby highway patrol officers heard about the incident, saw the suspect and tried to stop him, according to Bethel. The suspect turned and fire multiple times in their direction.

The officer suffered a gunshot wound to his right hand, Bethel explained. It's also believed that he was hit through the jacket but the bullet did not penetrate.

According to Bethel, the suspect is dead after what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

NBC10 crews were outside of the hospital where a large police presence was visible.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.