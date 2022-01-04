Philadelphia

Officer Shoots and Kills Gunman in South Philly, Officials Say

The incident occurred early Tuesday evening on the 1900 block of South Bancroft Street.

By David Chang

An officer shot and killed a gunman who opened fire at police in South Philadelphia, officials said. 

The incident occurred early Tuesday evening on the 1900 block of South Bancroft Street. Philadelphia Police Inspector Scott Small told NBC10 an unidentified gunman fired shots at police and at least one officer returned fire, shooting the suspect. 

The suspect was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead. Police have not yet revealed the suspect's identity.

Officials don't believe any officers were seriously injured during the incident.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

