Officer shoots armed robbery suspect who fired at him, police say

An armed robbery suspect was shot in the ankle after he fired shots at a Philadelphia police officer in the city’s Kensington neighborhood, investigators said.

On Thursday around 9:25 p.m., two police officers were on patrol along the 3200 block of Kensington Avenue. Around the same time, a man was walking down the street in the area when he was approached by another man who was riding a bike and armed with a gun, investigators said.

The suspect struck the victim in the hand with a gun and stole his cell phone before fleeing the scene on his bike, according to police.

The victim chased after the suspect and the two officers followed both men to the 900 block of East Westmoreland Street, investigators said.

After they stopped their police vehicle, one of the officers exited and chased after the suspect on foot, according to investigators.

The robbery suspect then allegedly pulled out his weapon and fired twice at the second officer who was sitting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

The second officer pulled out his own gun and returned fire, shooting the suspect in the left ankle, police said.

The suspect fell to the ground and dropped his weapon, according to investigators. He was taken into custody and transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The officer who shot the suspect was placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an investigation from Internal Affairs. The officer, who was not hurt during the incident, is a 9-year veteran of the police department and assigned to the 14th District.