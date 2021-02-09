Montgomery County

Officer Shoots and Kills Man Armed With Sword in Pennsburg, Police Say

A responding officer told the man to drop the sword but he allegedly charged at him while holding the weapon.

A police officer shot and killed a man who was armed with a sword in Pennsburg, Pennsylvania, according to investigators. 

Upper Perkiomen police first received a 911 call from a person reporting their relative was in distress and making threats at a home on 8th Street and Long Alley Tuesday night. When they arrived they found a man who was holding a sword, officials said. 

A responding officer told the man to drop the sword but he allegedly charged at him while holding the weapon. The officer opened fire and shot the man. 

Investigators said the officer tried to administer first aid but the man later died from his injuries. Officials have not yet revealed his identity. 

Montgomery County Detectives and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office are currently investigating the incident. 

