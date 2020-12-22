Philadelphia police

Philly Police Officer Narrowly Escapes Major Injury After Shot Is Fired

The officer was on the 1200 block of South 56th Street in the Kingsessing neighborhood Tuesday night when a gunshot was heard police say

By David Chang and Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Philadelphia police officer is recovering after suffering powder burns during a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia Tuesday night. 

Two officers responded to an armed domestic call at a home on the 1200 block of South 56th Street in the Kingsessing neighborhood around 10:40 p.m. to find a 19-year-old man standing on a porch.

The officers asked the man where is the gun, according to Philadelphia police. One officer grabbed the man's hands and then a gunshot was heard.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

christmas weather Dec 22

A Wet Christmas: Storm to Bring Heavy Rain, Strong Winds Starting Christmas Eve

Lehigh Valley 2 hours ago

Lehigh Valley Man Gets Parole After Plea in 2019 Christmas Standoff, Shots

The second officer observed the man holding a gun above his fellow officer's head, police said.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

Investigators initially said the officer was grazed, but on Wednesday morning clarified that he actually suffered powder burns to his face and temporary hearing damage. He was treated in stable condition at the hospital.

The bullet appeared to be just inches away from seriously injuring the officer.

Officers subdued the gunman and recovered a handgun, police said.

Police continued to investigate the shooting Wednesday and didn't immediately identify anyone involved. Charges have yet to be filed.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia policePOLICESouthwest Philadelphia
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Transition U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Holidays Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us