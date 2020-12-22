Philly Police Officer Narrowly Escapes Major Injury After Shot Is Fired

A Philadelphia police officer is recovering after suffering powder burns during a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia Tuesday night.

Two officers responded to an armed domestic call at a home on the 1200 block of South 56th Street in the Kingsessing neighborhood around 10:40 p.m. to find a 19-year-old man standing on a porch.

The officers asked the man where is the gun, according to Philadelphia police. One officer grabbed the man's hands and then a gunshot was heard.

The second officer observed the man holding a gun above his fellow officer's head, police said.

Investigators initially said the officer was grazed, but on Wednesday morning clarified that he actually suffered powder burns to his face and temporary hearing damage. He was treated in stable condition at the hospital.

The bullet appeared to be just inches away from seriously injuring the officer.

Officers subdued the gunman and recovered a handgun, police said.

Police continued to investigate the shooting Wednesday and didn't immediately identify anyone involved. Charges have yet to be filed.