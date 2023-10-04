Northeast Philadelphia

Officer injured in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard

A Philadelphia Police officer was hurt after being trapped in his patrol vehicle after it overturned in a crash Wednesday afternoon

By Hayden Mitman

Police investigate after an officer was involved in a crash at the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Cottman Avenue on Wednesday.
A Philadelphia Police officer was hurt on Wednesday after being involved in a crash near the intersection of Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard in the Mayfair section of Northeast Philadelphia.

At about 1:35 p.m. on Wednesday, SkyForce10 caught images of the aftermath after a Philadelphia Police officer was injured in the crash.

Officials said that, while the officer was traveling eastbound on Cottman Avenue in a marked police vehicle he was struck by a green Honda Accord.

After the crash, the officer was taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said he was treated and is expected to be released.

An investigation in to this incident, officials said, is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

