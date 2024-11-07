Officer injured after illegal dirt bike rider crashed into his motorcycle

Officer injured after an illegal dirt bike rider collided with him in Northeast Philadelphia Wednesday night.

Just after 9:30 p.m. a highway patrol sergeant operating a motorcycle was traveling west on Stanwood Street when he collided with an illegal dirt bike at the intersection of Stanwood and Leon streets, Police Inspector Scott Smal said.

Small said according to witnesses the person on the dirt bike was going at a high rate of speed and ran through a stop sign, striking the highway patrol sergeant on the left side.

Both drivers fell off their respective bikes in the collision.

The 22-year-old operator of the dirt bike attempted to get up and flee on his bike. That is when a witness and a neighbor intervened to stop the 22-year-old from getting away, Small said.

The highway sergeant was able to get up and helped to subdue the dirt bike rider while officers arrived.

The highway sergeant sustained injures to his left ankle and left side. He was transported to the hospital to be treated, Small said.

The 22-year-old operator of the dirt bike was not injured but was taken to the hospital since he was involved in an accident, Small said.

The 22-year-old is not cooperating with the police and refused to give his name. Small said he only gave his date of birth which is how police learned how old he is.

Small said the dirt bike is not street legal. It had no license plate, no front or rear lights and no turn signals. The dirt bike was confiscated by police.

In addition to the witnesses, Small said there are private surveillance cameras in the area that they hope captured the incident.

This investigation is ongoing.

At this time there is no further information from the police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.