Philadelphia

Officer on dirt bike detail hurt after crashing into man on ATV in North Philly

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC Universal, Inc.

An officer with the Philadelphia Police Department's dirt bike detail was hurt in a crash on Wednesday afternoon, according to a spokesperson with the department.

The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 26 on 22nd Street in North Philadelphia, police said.

The officer collided with the back of a male who was riding on an ATV, according to officials.

Other officers who were responding to the scene were taken to a nearby hospital where he is expected to be treated and released, officials said.

The man who was riding on the ATV was arrested.

