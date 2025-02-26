Officer on dirt bike detail hurt after crashing into man on ATV in North Philly

An officer with the Philadelphia Police Department's dirt bike detail was hurt in a crash on Wednesday afternoon, according to a spokesperson with the department.

The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 26 on 22nd Street in North Philadelphia, police said.

The officer collided with the back of a male who was riding on an ATV, according to officials.

Other officers who were responding to the scene were taken to a nearby hospital where he is expected to be treated and released, officials said.

The man who was riding on the ATV was arrested.