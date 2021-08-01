Officer Hurt as Speeding Driver Strikes Police Cruisers in Philly

A police officer was injured when a speeding driver caused a chain-reaction crash between police cruisers in Philadelphia Sunday morning, authorities said.

Officers were responding to a disabled vehicle on the Platt Bridge around 5:45 a.m. when a speeding driver struck one police cruiser, causing it to rear-end another one, Philadelphia Police Department Cpl. Jasmine Reilly said.

The officer in the second cruiser was injured and taken by medics to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Neither the police officer in the first cruiser, nor the speeding driver were hurt, Reilly said. However, the first cruiser was “totaled,” she said.

The driver was who caused the crash was not arrested, Reilly said.

This was the second time in only a matter of days that first responders were struck while on the road.

Last week, 49-year-old firefighter Thomas Royds died, while two colleagues and a Pennsylvania state trooper were hurt, when a driver careened into them as they responded to a DUI crash on Interstate 76 in Lower Merion.