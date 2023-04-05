Officer Hurt After Hundreds of Teens Cause Chaos During Center City Flash Mob, Police Say

A Philadelphia police officer was injured and at least three people were arrested after hundreds of teens caused chaos during a flash mob in Center City Wednesday night, officials said.

Police said hundreds of teenagers began causing disturbances along Market Street at 7:55 p.m. Videos obtained by NBC10 show teens rushing toward police officers at various locations throughout Center City, including near City Hall, Dilworth Plaza and the Fashion District. Witnesses said some of the teens threw rocks at the officers and gathered in large crowds.

Wtf what’s it a random flash mob eh?

Here’s video just received from it.

All wearing ski masks and rushing police it seems in groups.

This location looks like the fashion district and I seen reports that it’s near City Hall too.

Anyone add stuff for clarity aye. pic.twitter.com/ojwp03yfXI — Mat Kbarrr ☀️💯 (@Matshiba93) April 6, 2023

A Philadelphia Police captain told NBC10 the disturbances were part of a flash mob. Around 10 p.m., police said the crowds had dispersed.

While police initially said there were about 500 teenagers taking part in the flash mob, they later said they couldn't confirm an exact number and that a "few hundred" had been involved.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney later tweeted a statement on the incident.

Tonight, a large group of mostly young people was being destructive and disruptive in Center City. This dangerous behavior will not be tolerated. We take public safety very seriously—I’m grateful to @PhillyPolice for responding, dispersing the crowd, and making necessary arrests. — Mayor Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) April 6, 2023

"I’m saddened when young people engage in behavior that endangers themselves and others, especially because it is not representative of the majority of our city's youth, who are positively engaged in their communities," Kenney wrote. "We all must work together to support our young people."

Kenney also shared a link to programs and initiatives for Philadelphia teens.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.