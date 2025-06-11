Man wanted for throwing traffic cone at Philly police officer during protest

Police in Philadelphia are searching for a man accused of throwing an orange traffic cone at an officer during protests in the city on Tuesday, June 10, according to a spokesperson from the police department.

The officer was part of the team doing crowd control and was wearing his full bicycle uniform when the incident happened around 7 p.m., police said.

As an arrest was happening, the officer was using his bicycle to keep the crowd at a distance, police explained. It was then that a man in the crowd of about 100 people threw an orange traffic cone and hit the officer in the head.

The officer was wearing a helmet and was not hurt, according to police.

A second officer who was there saw the incident happen and was able to arrest a person without incident, officials said.

The arrested person was ultimately released without charges after investigators found he was not the one who threw the cone, officials reported.

Police are now searching for the suspect accused of throwing the cone. He was last seen wearing glasses and all dark clothing and police said he has facial hair.

If you have any information, please contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or call 911.

The events in Philadelphia come as protests in Los Angeles and across the country are springing up due to the Trump administration's immigration raids.

Trump's border czar spoke with NBC News' Tom Llamas about the ICE raids on Tuesday.

"We can conduct ICE raids, but it's about it's about the threats and the violence right now. I mean, this job is already dangerous -- I've done this for a long time," Homan said. "These men and women have to wear a gun you know, in the capital of Kevlar vest its dangerous. But I mean, our ICE officers have been attacked. It’s like we’re a third world nation where people think it’s ok to threaten law enforcement and their families."

Protesters in Philadelphia said they plan to continue their demonstrations, and say they will only get bigger if ICE raids continue.

"I think we just want ICE out of our communities and we want to show the city of Philadelphia and the country that together we’re going to rise up," a protester said.