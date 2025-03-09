Officer on dirt bike hurt after crashing into suspect on moped in Port Richmond

Police are investigating after, officials said, an officer was hurt when they crashed into a suspect on a moped in an incident that happened in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood on Sunday.

According to police, the incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. along the 2500 block of East Lehigh Avenue when an officer, riding a dirt bike, made contact with a suspect on a moped.

After the crash, the officer arrested the rider of the moped, according to a witness at the scene.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, they are expected to be treated and released.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Officials have not provided further information on the moped rider in this incident or what led to the crash, nor did they detail the charges the arrested individual could face.

But, officials said, an investigation is ongoing.

