Port Richmond

Officer on dirt bike hurt after crashing into suspect on moped in Port Richmond

A police officer on a dirt bike suffered minor injuries on Sunday in a crash with a suspect on a moped that happened along E. Lehigh Avenue in Philly's Port Richmond neighborhood, officials said

By Hayden Mitman

Getty Images

Police are investigating after, officials said, an officer was hurt when they crashed into a suspect on a moped in an incident that happened in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood on Sunday.

According to police, the incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. along the 2500 block of East Lehigh Avenue when an officer, riding a dirt bike, made contact with a suspect on a moped.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

After the crash, the officer arrested the rider of the moped, according to a witness at the scene.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, they are expected to be treated and released.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Officials have not provided further information on the moped rider in this incident or what led to the crash, nor did they detail the charges the arrested individual could face.

But, officials said, an investigation is ongoing.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Port Richmond
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us