Officer and Suspect Killed During Shootings in Pennsylvania

Both a police officer and a suspect were killed while another officer was wounded in separate shootings near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The incidents occurred just blocks apart in Brackenridge, an Allegheny County town northeast of Pittsburgh. The gunman carjacked a vehicle after shooting the officers Monday afternoon.

The suspect, identified as Aaron Lamont Swan, 28, of Duquesne, was later shot and killed by police, a source confirmed with NBC10 affiliate WPXI.

Police spokesman Christopher Kearns told reporters that Swan had been sought for a parole violation involving a weapons charge.

The officers' identities weren't immediately released. The slain officer was shot in the head, Kearns said. The second officer was wounded in the leg and was expected to survive, he said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.