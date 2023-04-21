Officer Accidently Shot Man With His Own Gun, Police Say

A Philadelphia Police officer is now on restricted duty after he accidentally shot a man in the leg as he tried to get a gun off of his waist, investigators said.

The incident reportedly happened on Monday, along the 5700 block of North 21st Street at about 4:16 p.m.

Officials said a 62-year-old man was shot with his own gun by officer James Edmiston, 50, of the Philadelphia Police Department's 14th District, after he waved down the officer to report that he had shot a dog.

Investigators said the incident unfolded shortly after the man was out walking his dog on a leash in the area of 20th and Chew streets. At that time, officials said, the man and his dog were approached by "two loose pit bulls," one of which, police said, started attacking the man's dog.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The man, who had a permit to carry his handgun, fired twice after he couldn't separate the dogs, killing the attacking dog and scaring away the other pit bull, police said.

The man's dog, police said, suffered injuries to his paws and eye in the attack.

After the shooting, as the man walked to his home along 21st Street, he flagged down Edmiston -- who was uniformed and sitting in a marked patrol car at the intersection of 21st and Conlyn Streets -- to report that he had killed a dog.

The man reportedly told Edmiston that he just shot a dog around the corner and that his gun was in a holster on his side.

Law enforcement officials said that Edmiston told the man that he'd have to secure the handgun.

As the officer attempted to remove the weapon from the victim's holster, officials said the firearm accidentally discharged, striking the victim in his right leg.

Edmiston took the man to a nearby hospital, where officials said, he was placed in stable condition.

According to police, Edmiston has been placed on restricted duty pending the outcome of an ongoing internal investigation.