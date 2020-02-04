Philadelphia

Off-Duty Sergeant Shoots Man Who Attacked Her With Brick, Police Say

An off-duty police sergeant shot a man after he threw a brick at her car and grabbed her neck, investigators said

By David Chang

An off-duty police sergeant shot a man after he threw a brick at her car and grabbed her neck, investigators said.

The police sergeant was sitting in her vehicle on North Park and West Hunting Park avenues in Philadelphia at 7:32 p.m. Tuesday when she was approached by a man wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt, according to investigators. The man allegedly threw a brick into the driver side window and then grabbed the woman by her neck.

The woman fired her weapon, striking the man at least once. The man then fled northbound on Park Avenue, police said. He was found at 13th Street and Lehigh Avenue.

The man was taken to Temple University Hospital. Police have not yet revealed his condition. The police sergeant was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police have not yet revealed a motive or whether or not the sergeant and the suspect know each other.

