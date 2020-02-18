An off-duty Philadelphia police officer was arrested and charged with DUI following a crash on Roosevelt Boulevard.

On Sunday, police responded to a report of an overturned vehicle in the northbound lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard at Bustleton Avenue at 6:59 p.m. When police arrived they found off-duty Philadelphia police officer John Sears inside an overturned vehicle. They also found a driver and passenger inside a second vehicle that had been struck.

A breathalyzer was administered to Sears at police headquarters and he was found to be in excess of the legal limit in Pennsylvania, investigators said.

Sears was arrested and charged with DUI.

Sears is a 13-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department and is currently assigned to the Safety Office.