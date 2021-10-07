Off-Duty Philadelphia Police Officer Carjacked at Gunpoint

An off-duty Philadelphia police officer was carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday night.

The officer was near the intersection of 46th Street and Hazel Avenue in a residential area of West Philadelphia when two men wearing masks came up to her and took her car, which had her police uniform inside, police said.

The officer was not hurt, and police later found the car, Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Scott Small said. No arrests were immediately announced.

Late last month, two other officers had their police badges and identification stolen when they were robbed at gunpoint in the Oxford Circle neighborhood.